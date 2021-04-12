A 37-year-old man recently arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man outside a motel last week in Yakima appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Monday.
Rene Hernandez Castillo Jr. is
accused of killing Anthony Carlos Rodriguez, 37, in a drive-by shooting outside Motel 6 at 1010 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way on April 5.
Castillo faces second-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges. He was charged on Friday when a warrant for his arrest was issued, said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
He was arrested Saturday at the Red Apple Motel, 416 N. First St.
Evidence in the investigation pointed to Castillo as the shooter, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima
police.
Investigators located the suspect vehicle from which shots were fired a day after the shooting, the affidavit said.
Spent 9mm bullet casings were found resting on the vehicle near its windshield wipers, the affidavit said.
Investigators learned of Castillo’s whereabouts and police units staged in the area to make an arrest. Castillo ran into a nearby alley as police approached, the affidavit said.
Police drove into the alley and Castillo ran toward their squad car gripping what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, the affidavit said.
Police continued to pursue Castillo throughout the area until they captured him; he was taken into custody without incident, the affidavit said.
Castillo was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, but police later recovered a 9 mm handgun in a UPS drop box located in the area he was being pursued, the affidavit said.
Area surveillance video showed Castillo drop something into the UPS drop box, the affidavit said.
Castillo has 13 previous felony convictions including first-degree theft, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, bail jumping and witness tampering.
He’s being held at the Yakima County jail with bail set at $1 million.
Rodriguez’s death was the third homicide in the city this year, and the ninth in Yakima County.