YAKIMA, Wash. — A Harrah man arrested following a 40-minute high-speed chase across the Yakama Nation reservation this past week made an initial appearance in federal court Monday.
Patrick Dale Culps Jr., 39, was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition after authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend with a gun and fled in a stolen vehicle, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Culps, authorities said, led members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and Yakama Nation Tribal Police on a chase in a stolen 2004 Toyota Tundra on Feb. 6, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.
At times, the chase went across fields until Culps crashed in the White Swan area and ran off into a swampy spot. He was caught by the sheriff’s police dog Simcoe about a mile from where he abandoned the truck, the sheriff’s office reported.
When he was arrested, Culps had a .40-caliber cartridge in his pocket, the court documents said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail on the ammunition charge, and other charges are pending, said Ray Fleck, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal.
Culps has prior convictions for assault, residential burglary, attempted first-degree assault and cocaine possession, attempting to elude police and methamphetamine possession, according to court documents.