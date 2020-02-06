Joshua Cole Sampson will be tried in April in the death of a 17-year-old girl while she was working in a field on the Yakama reservation.
Petrona Mendez Ruiz was pulling weeds in a field along Progressive Road on the morning of June 1 when the driver of a SUV drove onto the field and ran her over. Her petite body was crushed beneath the vehicle.
Her father, Roberto Mendez Garcia, was called to the scene from a neighboring the neighboring field where he was working.
Sampson, 34, is accused of being the driver. He’s facing federal involuntary manslaughter. His trial is scheduled for April 6 in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Sampson was arrested at the scene, and responding deputies said he had been drinking. The case was handed off to Yakama Tribal Police — who also responded — because Sampson is Native American.
Sampson faced initial prosecution in Yakama Tribal Court, and the outcome wasn’t released to Garcia nor his employer.
Garcia and his daughter are from Zacualpa, Quiche, Guatemala. He speaks an indigenous language of his homeland and Spanish is his second language. He doesn’t speak English. His employer was helping him understand court notices and proceedings.
Garcia had only received one notice, but the hearing was rescheduled. He wasn’t notified of any change. In recent interviews, Garcia said he hadn’t been informed about any outcome in Tribal Court nor that the matter had been moved to federal court.
The case serves an example of widening cracks in law and justice on the 1.3-million-acre reservation. More than three years ago, the tribe reacquired much criminal and civil authority over Native Americans on the reservation through a process called retrocession.
The tribe’s court lacks authority to prosecute felony crime. Cases handled by the state involving a drunken driver and fatal accident typically result in a vehicular homicide charger — a felony.
Several months after Ruiz’s death, the FBI announced that it was investigating the case.