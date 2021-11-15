A 22-year-old man accused of shooting at another man Sunday night near the Valley Mall in Union Gap faces possible assault, animal cruelty, drive-by shooting and drunken driving charges.
The man was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The incident began about 6:30 p.m. when a motorist on Interstate 82 spotted a Suzuki Sidekick swerving. The motorist called 911 and was informed by a dispatcher to turn on his emergency flashers and follow the swerving vehicle from a safe distance, according to a probable cause affidavit by police.
The driver of the Sidekick took the Union Gap exit, stopped in the middle of the road, got out and pointed something silver at the reporting motorist, the affidavit said.
The Sidekick’s driver then returned to his vehicle and began recklessly tailgating the reporting motorist. He blocked the reporting motorist at the Valley Mall Boulevard and Main Street intersection and asked why he was following with his flasher on, the affidavit said.
The driver of the Sidekick threatened the reporting driver with a gun, the affidavit said.
The reporting driver drove away, the affidavit said.
The driver of the Sidekick then drove west on Valley Mall Boulevard when another concerned driver began following him, the affidavit said.
The Sidekick’s driver stopped, walked up to the vehicle and began pistol whipping a dog in the passenger seat, the affidavit said.
The concerned driver attempted to stop the assault on his dog, a bull terrier, but the driver of the Sidekick drew his gun and pulled the trigger but the gun didn’t fire, the affidavit said.
The suspect stepped back, re-chambered his gun and fired a shot into the concerned driver’s door as he drove way, the affidavit said.
The concerned driver wasn’t injured, the affidavit said.
A short time later, a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped the Sidekick near Third Avenue and Valley Mall Boulevard and arrested the driver on suspicion of drunken driving, the affidavit said.
