A 26-year-old man is accused driving drunk and causing a crash that sent a woman to the hospital with her arm broken in 12 places and multiple rib fractures.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible DUI and vehicular assault charges.
About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the man blew through a stop sign at the intersection of South 40th and Chestnut avenues and crashed into another vehicle occupied by a family, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
The victim’s vehicle struck a concrete barrier — breaking the barrier — and rolled. The victim was traveling with his wife and three children, the affidavit said.
His wife was in the front passenger seat, where the car took the brunt of the impact, the affidavit said.
She was brought to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for extensive treatment, the affidavit said.
The affidavit didn’t say whether the victim driver or children were injured.
The driver of the suspect vehicle smelled of alcohol at the scene, and an open beer container was found in the driver’s side door of his vehicle and more beer in the back, the affidavit said.
Police obtained a video from a witness that showed the suspect driving recklessly and running a stop sign at 48th and Chestnut avenues just before the crash at 40th Avenue, the affidavit said.