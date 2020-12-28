A 30-year-old man is accused of crashing his car into a fence Sunday night and then firing shots at his passenger before fleeing the scene on foot.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he possibly faces charges of first-degree assault, hit and run and unlawful possession of a firearm.
About 7:20 p.m., the man crashed his car into a fence and an embankment in the 500 block of Snipes Canal Road outside Sunnyside, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies.
Witnesses said the man then exited his car, walked around to the passenger side and fired several shots into the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby canal, the affidavit said.
The male passenger was injured from the crash, but the affidavit didn’t say whether he had been shot. He was unable to provide a statement and was life-flighted to a hospital outside the area for more extensive care, the affidavit said.
Several bullet holes were found in the passenger side of the car, the affidavit said.
Deputies tracked the suspect for nearly three hours and eventually found him walking along Yakima Valley Highway. He was bleeding from a large cut on his forehead, the affidavit said.
The man later told police that he had been hit in the head with something while driving and couldn’t remember what happened, the affidavit said. He told deputies he usually carries a handgun.
The suspect has a prior felony conviction for eluding and his vehicle was impounded as evidence, the affidavit said.