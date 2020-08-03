A 51-year-old man accused of attempting to rob a teen girl at knifepoint was charged with attempted first-degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Joel Robert Kennedy is accused of attempting to rob the teen while she was paying for gas at the Fred Meyer fuel station on North 40th Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
About 9:20 p.m. on July 17, the teen and her mother had pulled into the fuel station. The mother had given the teen $40 to pay for gas.
Kennedy appeared as the teen walked to the fuel station attendant, demanded the girl give him money or he’d hurt her, then pulled out a pocketknife, the affidavit said.
Responding police found Kennedy walking in the area and the teen and her mother identified him as the suspect, the affidavit said.
Kennedy, who was identified by police as transient, was in possession of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.