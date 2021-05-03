A 44-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Gilberto Guzman possibly faces a second-degree murder charge in Friday's stabbing death of Gasper Villicana, 42.
Responding officers found Villicana face-down with multiple stab wounds in the apartment’s living room, according to a Yakima Police probable cause affidavit.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit said.
Minutes later, police found Guzman stuck on a fence he was attempting to climb over behind the apartment, the affidavit said.
Guzman had cuts to his hands, blood on his clothing and a large empty knife sheath attached to his waistband, the affidavit said.
Police found an 8- to 10-inch knife in the area that appeared to fit the sheath and another small folding knife at the bottom of the fence, the affidavit said.
Police responded to the call just after midnight, the affidavit said.
Residents of the downstairs apartment called police after hearing screams upstairs. A 911 dispatcher also could hear the screaming, the affidavit said.
One of the downstairs residents found blood on the door when he went upstairs, the affidavit said. Police found blood at the top of the stairs and forced their way through the locked door, the affidavit said.
Police said they heard someone inside the apartment before breaching the door, the affidavit said.
Another area resident then reported a man being stuck on a fence separating the apartment from a neighboring property, the affidavit said.
A trail of blood led to the fence where Guzman was found stuck atop the cyclone fence, the affidavit said.
Guzman is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. In 2008, he was convicted in Grant County of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and charged with attempted first-degree murder in that case. The attempted murder charge was dismissed, the affidavit said.