A 40-year-old Mabton man was released on bail less than two days after his arrest on charges he shot a man in a Sunday drive-by shooting.
Rudy Anthony Peralez was released after posting $100,000 bail Thursday, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said. His bail was set by Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Barthel during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the 500 block of East B Street around 11 a.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. Witnesses said Peralez pulled up to the house, got out and yelled a threat at the victim before shooting him in the back when he ran, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The incident was also captured by surveillance cameras at Mabton High School, the affidavit said.
Peralez then got back in the car, which had rolled across the street, and drove off, the affidavit said. The victim was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, where investigators were told he could be paralyzed, the affidavit said.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday, and he was taken into custody Tuesday.
Peralez has four convictions for residential burglary and a single conviction for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, court records show.