Two Lower Valley men are being held on $100,000 bail after Sunnyside police say they shot up an auto body shop Wednesday evening.
A witness told police that he saw a passenger in a car going east in the 1000 block of East Lincoln Avenue fire several shots at a building shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to a police affidavit. An officer in the area also heard about a half-dozen loud bangs come from the area.
Police found seven bullet casings in the area and multiple bullet holes on a wall at Southside Bodyworks, 1007 E. Lincoln Ave., the affidavit said. A car in the shop had been hit, and an employee was inside the building at the time.
As officers retrieved surveillance photos from a nearby gas station, officers spotted the car and stopped it, the affidavit said, taking the driver and passenger into custody. While searching the vehicle at the police station, officers found a Walther 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was reported stolen in Spokane and a box of bullets with shell casings matching those found at the scene, the affidavit said.
Police also said the driver, a 21-year-old Mabton man, had an odor of intoxicants on his breath and slurred speech and registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 in a breath test, the affidavit said. He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and driving under the influence.
The suspected shooter was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen handgun. He was convicted in Yakima County Juvenile Court in 2013 for eluding police, making him ineligible to have a firearm.