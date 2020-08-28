The man accused of fatally shooting a coworker Thursday afternoon at an orchard near Vantage was found dead Friday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both the alleged shooter and victim were employed by Auvil Fruit Co., according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the homicide happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday when 57-year-old Ismael Garcia shot the orchard’s crew chief in the head with a .40-caliber handgun before driving off in a company pickup truck.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Garcia’s family tipped law enforcement to his location, which investigators confirmed by tracing his cellphone. Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the pickup was found abandoned in an orchard north of Royal City. Grant County deputies used dogs to track Garcia, but lost his trail in the dark, according to the release.
Around 6 a.m. Friday, Garcia’s body was found in an orchard in the same area as the abandoned pickup, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, Garcia died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.