Kittitas County authorities are trying to find the man they suspect of shooting and killing a co-worker Thursday afternoon at an orchard near Vantage.
Authorities are looking for a 57-year-old man who is 5 foot 8 inches and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma with an agricultural license, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said he was likely armed with a 40-caliber handgun. Authorities ask anyone who knows where he is call 911.
The victim was working at an orchard belonging to the Auvil Fruit Company when he was fatally shot just before 1 p.m.
A witness identified the shooter to deputies as a coworker of the victim, according to the release.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available. The Yakima Herald-Republic does not identify suspects until charges are filed.