Jury selection in the trial of a 21-year-old man charged in a 2018 Yakima homicide is expected to continue for a fourth day.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys will continue the process of culling an 111-member jury pool down to a panel of 12 jurors and three alternates at the Yakima Valley SunDome Thursday.
The selection process for Anthony Gregory Mallory’s trial is being done at the indoor arena as part of Yakima County Superior Court's COVID-19 protocol. Once a jury is empaneled, the trial will move to the Yakima County Courthouse, where the trial will be livestreamed on the internet and to two viewing rooms in the courthouse to maintain social distancing.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael G. Ochoa, 55, outside a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street.
Ochoa, a handyman, was in the neighborhood Aug. 21, 2018, looking for a trailer he had lent out to a family member who had been evicted from their home in that block when he was stabbed by Mallory, according to court records.
Ochoa died three days later in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of the 2-inch-deep wound to his neck, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.
While prosecutors and defense attorneys agree that Mallory killed Ochoa, they disagree as to why.
Prosecutors assert that Mallory attacked Ochoa without provocation, while Mallory testified in his first trial earlier this year that Ochoa had verbally threatened him and took a step toward him when he stabbed him.
Mallory’s first trial ended March 9 when Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial because of juror misconduct. Harthcock found that a juror had violated court orders by visiting the crime scene and sharing his or her observations with fellow jurors during deliberations.
The trial, which began Monday, is scheduled to run for three weeks.