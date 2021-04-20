Jury selection will continue Wednesday in the trial of Anthony Gregory Mallory, who is charged with killing a Yakima handyman in 2018.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys continued to cull a pool of prospective jurors in proceedings Tuesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome as part of the court’s COVID-19 protocol. Selection began Monday in the scheduled three-week trial.
Once empaneled, the trial will continue at the Yakima County Courthouse, with proceedings livestreamed on the court’s website.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa.
It’s the second time Mallory, 21, has been tried in Ochoa’s death. His first trial ended in a mistrial March 9 due to juror misconduct. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ended the trial after a juror had visited the crime scene in violation of court orders and discussed with fellow jurors what he or she found.
Jurors are ordered not to conduct their own investigations or visit crime scenes, and must only use what was presented in court in their deliberations.
In Mallory’s case, the question for jurors will not be if he killed Ochoa, a fact both prosecutors and Mallory’s attorney agree on, but why he did it.
Prosecutors say Mallory stabbed Ochoa, 55, in the neck without provocation Aug. 21, 2018, in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street while Ochoa was looking for a trailer he lent to a family that was being evicted.
But Mallory testified in his first trial that Ochoa used an obscenity when he asked him if he knew about the trailer and, after Mallory objected to the vulgar language, moved toward him saying, “Do you want me to threaten you some more?”
Ochoa died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle three days after the stabbing. According to the King County medical examiner, he died from his stab wound.