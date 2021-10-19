Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a Norteño accused of brutally killing another gang member in jail in 2018.
Deryk Alexander Donato, 28, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the Dec. 9, 2018, death of 36-year-old Jacob Ozuna.
More than 130 potential jurors showed up in two shifts at Yakima County Superior Court, where they filled out questionnaires. Judge Kevin Naught told them the trial is expected to last three weeks.
Donato is one of three men charged in Ozuna’s death in the Norteño gang unit at the Yakima County jail.
Prosecutors allege that Donato and the others — Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr. — attacked Ozuna in the upper tier of the housing unit just after singing “Happy Birthday” over the phone to his then-6-year-old daughter.
The attack, which lasted more than 13 minutes, was captured by jail security cameras.
In the video, Ozuna was repeatedly kicked and punched until he was unconscious, then dragged across the tier and down the stairs by his legs, with his head hitting each step on the way down. On the floor, Ozuna was attacked again after he moved an arm, prosecutors said.
An autopsy determined that Ozuna died from multiple blows to the head.
Prosecutors allege that Ozuna, who was in jail on a murder charge in the death of Dario Alvarado earlier that year near Toppenish, was killed because he violated gang rules by killing another gang member without authorization.
Donato is the last of the three to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea, made in March, allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
