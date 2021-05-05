Anthony Gregory Mallory has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018 in Yakima.
After six hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors acquitted Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, first-degree manslaughter.
Jurors also found that Mallory used a deadly weapon, a knife, when he fatally stabbed Michael G. Ochoa on Aug. 21, 2018, on MacLaren Street. That finding will allow Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock to add two years to Mallory’s sentence.
Mallory, 21, was initially charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Ochoa's death. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct after a juror visited the crime scene and discussed the visit with other jurors during deliberations, a violation of court orders.
“It’s not the verdict we wanted, but the jury looked at the evidence and came up with first-degree manslaughter,” said Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen. “I hope this provides closure for the Ochoa family, and I hope it sends a message that people do not have a right to attack others.”
Ken Therrien, Mallory’s attorney, said he was disappointed that the jury convicted him, but was grateful it was not on the murder charge.
“We never thought it was second-degree murder,” said Therrien, adding that he would be discussing a potential appeal with Mallory.
Both sides in the case agreed that Mallory stabbed Ochoa in the neck outside a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street. But during the trial, Mallory testified that Ochoa had threatened him, would not let him leave and had his fists at his sides when he struck him once in the neck.
But prosecutors argued that the attack was unprovoked, with Ochoa’s girlfriend testifying that Ochoa was writing his phone number on business cards when he was stabbed.
Ochoa was in the neighborhood looking for a trailer he had loaned to a family who had been evicted, witnesses said. Some of the witnesses said Ochoa did not appear upset about the missing trailer.
After the attack, Mallory ran down an alley, took a circuitous route back to his home and later disposed of the knife, according to court testimony.
Ochoa was taken first to Astria Regional Medical Center and then to Harborview Medical Center, where he died three days later as a result of the wound that partially cut one of the arteries supplying blood to his brain.
Mallory is scheduled to be sentenced June 2.
