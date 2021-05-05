Anthony Gregory Mallory has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018 in Yakima.
After six hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors found Mallory not guilty of second-degree murder, and found him guilty of the lesser charge, first-degree manslaughter.
Jurors also found that Mallory used a deadly weapon, a knife, when he fatally stabbed Michael G. Ochoa on Aug. 21, 2018, on MacLaren Street.
Mallory, 21, was initially charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Ochoa's death. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct.
