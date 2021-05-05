210504-yh-news-mallory.jpg

Anthony Mallory testifies in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, May 3, 2021. He is accused of stabbing Michael Ochoa, 55, in the neck on Aug. 21, 2018.

 Screenshot via Yakima County Superior Court

Anthony Gregory Mallory has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018 in Yakima.

After six hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors found Mallory not guilty of second-degree murder, and found him guilty of the lesser charge, first-degree manslaughter.

Jurors also found that Mallory used a deadly weapon, a knife, when he fatally stabbed Michael G. Ochoa on Aug. 21, 2018, on MacLaren Street.

Mallory, 21, was initially charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Ochoa's death. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct.

This story is developing and will be updated.

