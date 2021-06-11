A Norteño gang member was found guilty Friday of first-degree manslaughter in the brutal killing of another gang member at the Yakima County jail in 2018.
After nearly nine hours of deliberations across two days, jurors in Yakima County Superior Court also acquitted 21-year-old Felipe Luis Jr. of aggravated first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Jurors also did not find the crime was gang-motivated.
Luis was one of three gang members charged with the death of Jacob Ozuna, 36, on Dec. 9, 2018 in the jail’s Norteño gang housing unit.
“We’re definitely not happy with it,” said Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen. “We believe it was premeditated intentional murder. We’re not sure why the jury didn’t find it that way.”
But Rick Smith, Luis’ attorney, was grateful that the jury did not convict Luis on the aggravated murder charge, which carries an automatic life-without-parole sentence.
“We thought we had a good jury, and we were right,” Smith said. “They did what they had to do.”
Luis and two other men — Deryk Alexander Donato and Julian Luis Gonzalez — were accused of attacking Ozuna in the upper tier of the fourth-floor housing unit, kicking and punching him into unconsciousness before dragging him down the unit’s stairs by his feet to the main floor, where the beating resumed.
The attack, which was captured on security cameras, lasted more than 13 minutes.
During the trial, Chen argued that the three killed Ozuna because he had violated one of the Norteños’ rules by killing another gang member, Dario Alvarado, without authorization from gang leaders in May 2018.
But Smith argued that the state had not proven that Luis or the others intended to kill Ozuna, characterizing the attack as a beating that went too far. He also questioned why corrections officers did not respond to the attack sooner.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said while he appreciated the jurors’ service, he was “very disappointed” in the verdict. He said the evidence, including the video footage, clearly showed that Luis and the others intended to kill him.
“This was a tremendously vicious homicide, especially in a detention facility, the county jail,” Brusic said. “This is a very dangerous incident to take place inside a county jail where you have 500 or 600 suspects and defendants. That is one of the reasons why I am disappointed with the result.”
Brusic said that Ozuna’s own background as a gang member and murder suspect should not be a factor in determining the guilt of his attackers.
“That would be speculative, but it shouldn’t matter. Regardless of what the victim had done, he is now deceased, and he was a human being,” Brusic said. “We cannot tolerate the taking of a human life in any form in Yakima County.”
Luis is scheduled to be sentenced July 15.
Gonzalez entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison, while Donato is undergoing a mental competency review.