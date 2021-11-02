A 28-year-old gang member was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the beating death of a fellow gang member at the Yakima County jail in 2018.
Deryk Alexander Donato showed no emotion as the verdict was read in Yakima County Superior Court. Jurors, while finding that the charge was gang-related, rejected an aggravated first-degree murder and a first-degree manslaughter charge in the case.
The eight-woman, four-man jury initially deliberated for nearly 21∕2 hours before reaching a verdict, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught sent them back into the jury room for an additional 50 minutes to clarify their verdict after they submitted a “confusing” verdict form.
Jurors initially wrote the guilty verdict on the form, but then drew two lines across the page with the words “ignore this line” written on each one, along with their vote tally, Naught said. He did not tell attorneys which verdict form was filled out until after the jury returned the second time.
Donato’s attorney, Scott Bruns, moved for a mistrial, but Naught said he would send the jurors back with new forms. Bruns said he would leave that matter to be handled in any future appeal.
Donato and two other Norteño gang members attacked Jacob Ozuna, 36, in the upper tier of one of the North Front Street jail’s gang housing unit on Dec. 9, 2018. The 13-minute attack was captured on jail security cameras.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen argued that Ozuna was killed because he had been charged with murder in the death of a fellow gang member, Dario Alvarado III, near Toppenish earlier that year. Alvarado’s killing, Chen said, constituted “treason” within the Norteño organization because it was done without authorization from gang leaders.
Chen said Donato and his accomplices timed the attack to occur between walk-throughs by corrections officers and that the three punched and kicked Ozuna even after he was unconscious and dying.
But Bruns argued in court that there was no evidence the crime was gang-related, let alone that Donato and the others planned to kill Ozuna. Instead, Bruns said that Donato was guilty of first-degree manslaughter, characterizing the attack as a “beat down” that went too far.
One of Donato’s accomplices, Felipe Luis Jr., was convicted of manslaughter after jurors rejected aggravated first-degree murder in his trial in June, as well as a second-degree murder charge that required jurors to find Luis intended to kill Ozuna.
Under the second-degree murder charge filed against Donato, jurors had to find that Donato had committed second-degree assault against Ozuna, and that Ozuna died as a result.
Bruns said the murder charge was a “lesson learned” after Luis’ trial, and the verdict was not that much of a surprise.
Chen said the verdict was a repudiation of gangs and their lifestyle. He said the Luis trial informed some of his strategy in this case, particularly with the second-degree murder charge.
Luis, 22, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
Julian Luis Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
Donato is expected to be sentenced Nov. 30. At the time of Ozuna’s death, Donato was appealing a 25-year sentence on federal voluntary manslaughter charges.
