A Yakima County Superior Court jury will now decide if a 21-year-old gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jurors began their deliberations in the murder trial of Felipe Luis Jr. shortly before 1:55 p.m. Thursday, following more than 2 ½ hours of closing arguments from attorneys.
Luis is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Jacob Ozuna, 36, in the Norteño gang housing unit at the Yakima County jail Dec. 9, 2018. Jurors can also find Luis guilty of the lesser charges of second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said that Luis and two other gang members planned to kill Ozuna, who was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the death of Dario Alvarado, a fellow Norteño Ozuna was accused of fatally shooting near Toppenish in May 2018.
Alvarado's killing, Chen said, violated one of the Norteño's "14 Bonds," the gang's code of conduct that gang members enforce among themselves.
Chen told jurors that security video from the jail showed Luis, Deryk Alexander Donato and Julian Luis Gonzalez talking together before the attack, which began after a corrections officer completed an hourly walk through the housing unit.
The three attacked Ozuna in the upper tier of the housing unit, a spot Chen said was not readily visible to officers outside the unit and was away from a lower-floor emergency call button Ozuna could have used to summon aid.
But Rick Smith, Luis’ attorney, dismissed Chen’s argument as “conjecture and speculation,” saying that there is no proof that the three intended to kill Ozuna, as they had opportunity to do it in Ozuna’s cell, where there were no cameras and Donato, Ozuna’s cellmate, had access to a homemade knife.
Gonzalez entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison, while Donato is undergoing a mental competency review.
This story will be updated.