Yakima County Superior Court jurors are expected to get the murder case against Deryk Alexander Donato on Tuesday.
Prosecutors rested their case against Donato, 28, Friday, after showing jurors video footage of Donato and two other Norteño gang members beating Jacob Ozuna to death Dec. 9, 2018, in the jail’s Norteño gang housing unit.
Donato is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Ozuna’s death.
Prosecutors allege that Donato and two other men, Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr., killed Ozuna because he violated the Norteños “14 bonds” by killing another gang member earlier that year.
At the time of his killing, Ozuna, 36, was awaiting trial on a murder charge alleging he fatally shot Dario Alvarado III, a fellow Norteño, near Toppenish. The charge was subsequently dropped because of Ozuna’s death.
Donato’s attorney, Scott Bruns, again challenged the state’s theory of the case, questioning sheriff’s Detective Brian McIlrath about alternate motives in the case.
Bruns pointed out that Ozuna and another inmate attacked a third inmate in the jail earlier, further establishing his reputation for violence. He questioned if McIlrath investigated whether Ozuna had threatened the others or their families.
“You don’t know what other motives might have been present for the attack on Jacob Ozuna?” Bruns asked.
“Yes,” McIlrath said.
McIlrath also testified that, in searching paperwork that was taken from Ozuna’s cell by another inmate that a copy of the Norteño gang rules, the 14 bonds, were found, which prosecutors said showed the rules were known to those in the housing unit.
One of those rules states that it is “treasonous” to kill or harm another gang member without authorization.
Jurors attentively watched the video from the two cameras positioned in the housing unit, with McIlrath pointing out who was doing what in the video.
The video showed a corrections officer doing a “walk through” of the unit while Ozuna stood on the upper tier talking to an inmate in a cell, while Luis stood nearby talking to someone else and Gonzalez and Donato were on the lower level.
Shortly after the guard leaves, Donato and Gonzalez come up the stairs and they begin attacking Ozuna.
At one point, Ozuna breaks free of his attackers and runs to the south end of the tier, where there’s a door and a window, but the three catch him again and proceed to punch and kick him as he collapses to the floor of the tier, with the fight continuing.
At one point, Ozuna’s arm moves out over the edge of the tier, and the three continue to kick him in the head. They then grab Ozuna and drag him across the tier by his legs and down the stairs, where his head struck the steps on the way down, and he left a trail of blood.
On the floor, Gonzalez kicks Ozuna repeatedly in the head. During the attack, another inmate ran into the cell Ozuna shared with Donato and removed papers and ramen noodles. That inmate then watched the fight continue.
McIlrath said there was an emergency button near the housing unit’s phone bank, as well as buttons in each of the 16 cells, but nobody pressed them.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught ended the second of its three scheduled weeks.
Donato is the last of the three charged in Ozuna’s death to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
