A Yakima County Superior Court jury will now decide if Anthony Mallory was justified when he fatally stabbed a man in the neck in 2018.
Attorneys gave their closing arguments Monday in Mallory’s second-degree murder trial. Jurors began deliberating at 3:15 p.m. and were expected to continue until 5 p.m. before breaking for the day.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa, 55. Both the prosecution and Mallory’s attorney agree that Mallory stabbed Ochoa outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street Aug. 21, 2018, which resulted in Ochoa’s death three days later in a Seattle hospital.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen told jurors that Mallory attacked Ochoa without provocation.
“It was intentional. It was not reckless," Chen said, "because all the evidence shows" Mallory stabbed Ochoa.
He pointed to witnesses in the trial, including Ochoa’s girlfriend, who said Ochoa had not provoked Mallory and was stabbed while he was writing phone numbers on cards to give out in his search for a trailer he lent a family that was evicted.
But Kenneth Therrien, Mallory’s attorney, said his client believed that Ochoa was going to attack him, based on Mallory’s statement that the 55-year-old handyman questioned Mallory about the trailer using an obscenity, took a step toward him when Mallory objected to the foul language and asked if Mallory wanted to be “threatened” more.
“It is reasonable for someone to think verbal threats proceed violent acts,” Therrien said. “that is the very nature of self-defense.”
Therrien also questioned the prosecution’s version of events, noting that no proof was ever offered that Ochoa had owned a trailer or lent it to someone, and that Ochoa’s girlfriend, Regina Christenberry, admitted that she had been released from jail the day of the attack for a probation violation and she had prior convictions for theft and identity theft.
He also pointed to testimony from one of the neighbors that the houses near where the killing took place were home to “druggies.”
“Is it possible that he was looking for something more than a trailer down there?” Therrien asked jurors.
Christenberry, Chen said, was upfront about her criminal record, with her last conviction being in 2009. Her testimony about the trailer was corroborated by Ochoa’s father, who was there when his son lent the trailer, Chen said, and neighbors of the people who had the trailer who recalled Ochoa asking about it.
Those witnesses also said that Ochoa did not seem angry or upset, Chen pointed out.
Chen also suggested the Mallory may have been the one looking for drugs in the neighborhood, as he admitted in his own testimony that he smoked marijuana with his brother after the killing, and that he had earlier been kicked out of martial arts school because he came to class stoned.
Mallory also testified, Chen said, that Ochoa had never raised his hands or did anything to physically threaten or hurt Mallory. He added that the autopsy showed Ochoa had no drugs in his system, nor did he have defensive wounds.
Chen questioned how anyone could reasonably believe someone using a single F-word was a potential threat that warranted the use of deadly force in self-defense. And he said Mallory could have just continued on his way home instead.
“There were many opportunities for the defendant to move away, remain calm,” Chen said. Instead, he said Mallory used his martial arts training to stab Ochoa in a spot he knew would incapacitate him.
But Therrien reminded jurors that, under the state’s “stand your ground law,” Mallory had no obligation to retreat.
Jurors have the option to find Mallory guilty of either intentional or felony second-degree murder, or first- or second-degree manslaughter. Jurors will also have to decide if Mallory used a deadly weapon in the attack. If jurors make that finding, it would add time to any sentence Mallory receives if convicted.
The trial before Judge Gayle Harthcock is at the start of its third and final week. Harthcock announced that two alternate jurors would participate in deliberations, replacing two jurors who had been excused for non-COVID-related medical issues.