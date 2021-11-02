A Yakima County Superior Court jury is deciding if Deryk Alexander Donato deliberately killed a fellow gang member at the Yakima County jail.
The eight women and four men began their deliberations around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday after prosecutors and Donato’s attorney concluded their closing arguments.
Donato, 28, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of Jacob Ozuna, 36, in the jail’s Norteño gang unit Dec. 9, 2018. Donato is one of three men accused of punching and stomping Ozuna to death in a 13-minute attack captured on surveillance video.
Jurors also have the option of finding Donato guilty of first-degree manslaughter as an alternative to the aggravated murder charge, which carries a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
Prosecutors allege that Donato and his accomplices — Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr. — killed Ozuna because he was the suspect in the killing of a fellow gang member, Dario Alvarado III, earlier that year near Toppenish.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Alvarado’s killing would be deemed “treason” under the Norteños’ governing “14 Bonds” because it was done without authorization from gang leaders.
“That’s how the Norteños and other gangs live,” Chen said. “They do things to benefit themselves, their gang and their reputation, and how do they benefit their reputation? By fear.”
Ozuna was awaiting trial on a murder charge in Alvarado’s death when he was killed, and prosecutors subsequently dropped the case after Ozuna’s death.
At the time of the incident, Donato was being held while appealing a 25-year federal prison sentence for the July 7, 2017, killing of Isaiah Andrews outside his home in the 300 block of Donald Road near Wapato. In that case, Donato pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to voluntary manslaughter, assault with intent to commit murder and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.
For this trial Donato stipulated that he was in jail after being convicted of a felony.
Closing arguments
Scott Bruns, Donato’s attorney, told jurors that prosecutors had not proven why Ozuna was attacked, much less that Donato and the others were intending to kill him.
“It was a brutal beat down, yes,” Bruns told jurors, “but that doesn’t mean they were going to kill him.”
Bruns reminded jurors that Yakima County sheriff’s detective Brian McIlrath had admitted that investigators only had speculation as to motive. Bruns said Ozuna had earlier attacked another inmate in the same housing unit, which could have marked him for retribution, or there might be other reasons.
Donato and the others, Bruns said, could have been scared of Ozuna and decided to stand up to him.
He also challenged the assertion that the killing was deliberate, saying that Donato, Ozuna’s cellmate, could have easily smothered or stabbed Ozuna in the middle of the night in their cell. He said the three could have also hanged Ozuna from the upper tier of the housing unit or just threw him over the railing if they were really wanting to kill him.
Instead, Bruns said the men beat up Ozuna and because of their recklessness he died, making it a case of manslaughter.
But Chen used the video from the attack and photos of the injuries to demonstrate that it was an orchestrated killing.
First, Chen said the three waited until a corrections officer had completed a walkthrough of the unit, which he said Donato and the others knew meant that they had about an hour’s time to kill Ozuna before another guard came through.
Luis was on the upper tier, Chen said, blocking Ozuna’s escape in that direction, while Donato and Gonzalez came up the stairs, with Donato in the lead, surrounding Ozuna. Donato landed the first blow on Ozuna and the others joined in.
At one point, Ozuna broke free from the three and ran to the other end of the tier, with Donato and the others in pursuit.
“When Ozuna ran, they hunted him down,” Chen said. “This was not the defendant accidentally hitting (Ozuna); it was intentional.”
Chen at one point counted off how many times Donato could be seen in the video kicking an unconscious Ozuna in the head before they dragged Ozuna’s body back to the stairs and then down to the main floor, where the attack resumed.
“Why drag him down the stairs? To show the other Norteños what happens when you break the 14 Bonds,” Chen said. “To make sure he’s dead, to benefit or maintain their gang reputation.”
If they were just intending to “beat down” Ozuna, Chen said they would have stopped the attack much sooner.
Chen said the attack didn’t take place in Ozuna’s cell because Donato may not have been able to overpower him in a one-on-one fight, as well as the fact that Ozuna could have tripped an emergency alert button.
The only other inmates who were out were seen watching the attack take place, while one of them proceeded to remove things from Ozuna’s cell. A corrections officer testified that the television in the unit had its volume turned up, which Chen said was likely done to drown out Ozuna’s cries for help.
Chen said it appeared everyone in the unit except Ozuna knew what was going to happen.
None of the other inmates offered to testify, Chen said, adding that their lives would be in danger if they did.
If jurors accept Bruns’ argument that Ozuna was merely the victim of a fight that went too far, Chen said they must find Donato guilty of second-degree murder, which in this case means that Ozuna died as the result of a second-degree assault.
Manslaughter, Chen said, occurs when someone kills another person in a car crash while texting, or accidentally shoots them.
Donato is the last of the three to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
The trial is in its final week before Judge Kevin Naught.
