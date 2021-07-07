Jurors are expected to continue their deliberations Thursday in the case of a 41-year-old Wapato gang member accused of shooting at a woman at an Egan Lane home in 2017.
Attorneys finished their closing arguments in the case against Michael Joseph Allred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, and jurors concluded their deliberations for the day at 4 p.m.
Allred is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, witness tampering, attempted first-degree arson, attempted first-degree murder and felony harassment.
Prosecutors say that Allred and Oscar Ibarra went to the home on Egan Lane on Jan. 22, 2017, to confront a fellow Norteño gang member who was dating a woman Ibarra was interested in. Ibarra, according to court records, felt disrespected by the other man’s dating relationship.
Ibarra called the man out for a fight, and when the man’s mother told him to leave, Ibarra told Allred to shoot the woman, according to prosecutors. Allred fired one shot, grazing one man across the stomach and seriously wounding the woman’s sister.
Allred was arrested shortly afterward, while Ibarra was picked up later. Ibarra entered an Alford plea to first-degree assault and was sentenced to almost 16 years in prison in 2018.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett told jurors that even though the man they came to see and his mother were not hit by the bullet, they count as assault victims because they were in the line of fire and their lives were in as much jeopardy as those who were hit.
The attempted murder, arson, witness tampering and felony harassment charges stem from a letter corrections officer found while moving a Norteño gang member out of the jail, according to court documents. The letter was addressed to another gang member who was instructed to kill the “star witness” in Allred’s case by burning her house down.
Barrett said the letter included a map showing the house.
While the letter was not signed by Allred, the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab matched the handwriting on it to a sample of Allred’s writing, Barrett said. Also Allred made multiple phone calls to the letter’s intended recipient asking if he got the letter, Barrett pointed out.
But defense attorney John Doherty reminded jurors that prosecutors had to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, and he said there’s plenty of room for reasonable doubt in the case.
He pointed to the fact that the woman who was shot was not put on the witness stand due to mental-health issues related to substance abuse, and the man who was the target of Ibarra’s ire died before trial but never seemed to give a statement indicating he felt attacked during the incident.
Doherty also challenged the authenticity of the letter, noting that the letter used to compare handwriting was found in a car to which multiple people had access. Nor did prosecutors prove, Doherty argued, that the “star witness” was specifically the one in Allred’s case.
Those factors, Doherty said, added up to reasonable doubt.
The trial before Judge Elisabeth Tutsch began June 28 and is in its final scheduled week.