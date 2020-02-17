Cameron Helland will not be getting any money from the state after being acquitted of second-degree murder in January.
In a written ruling issued recently, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught said Helland was not entitled to reimbursement of attorney’s fees and other expenses because he did not pay for those himself, as well as the fact that he was selling drugs at the time he shot 16-year-old Davontae Mesa at a West Valley park in November 2018.
“Had Mr. Helland chosen to obey the law that November night, Davontae Mesa would still be alive, and Mr. Helland would have never been charged and subject to the pretrial custody of which he now complains,” Naught wrote in his ruling.
Helland, 19, was charged with Mesa’s death after what police described as a drug deal that went bad on Nov. 23, 2018, at West Valley Community Park.
At his trial, Helland testified that he shot Mesa seven times in self-defense after Mesa attacked him in his car while trying to buy marijuana. Prosecutors maintained that the forensic evidence showed that Helland, who shot Mesa six times in the back as he stumbled away from the car, was not defending himself.
A jury acquitted Helland of the charge. While an acquitted defendant usually has legal fees paid by the state, Helland’s self-defense argument triggered a second round of deliberation by jurors to determine if he was eligible for automatic reimbursement.
In that deliberation, jurors found that Helland most likely acted in self-defense, but he also was likely engaged in criminal activity. Based on that verdict, it was up to Naught to decide whether Helland would receive any money.
Naught said that Helland chose to go to the park that night with a half-ounce of marijuana and a 9-mm pistol that he could not legally have because of his age and attempted to sell drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Naught also observed that Helland initially went to the wrong corner of the park, but instead of going home, drove to the other side of the park on a foggy night to keep the rendezvous.
Naught said Helland’s conduct was “extreme and gravely serious” and grounds for denying the request for reimbursement.
Helland earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanor underage possession of a firearm in connection with the case, and Naught imposed a 90-day suspended jail sentence after the acquittal.
Helland’s attorneys sought $129,010 in reimbursement for Helland, which included $75,000 for the time Helland spent in jail and $4,970 for counseling services Helland’s family arranged for while he was in jail.
In court, defense attorney Ulvar Klein said the state pays $50,000 per year of incarceration to those who have been wrongfully convicted, and Helland was entitled to $75,000 because he was in jail for more than 400 days while awaiting trial.
Naught pointed out in his ruling that Helland was never convicted, and thus that law did not apply. He further noted that Helland was sporadically working in janitorial services before his arrest and while he had intended to go to school to be a veterinary technician, he had not enrolled by the time of his arrest.
“Mr. Helland is seeking to punish the state for charging him with a crime to which he was ultimately found to be not guilty, and for holding him in custody until his acquittal,” Naught wrote. “Punishing the state is not the purpose of this statute.”
As for attorney’s and counseling fees, Naught observed that it was Helland’s family, and not him, that took on those expenses, and thus was not owed money by the state. And, Naught further stated, Helland had testified in court that he previously received treatment for anxiety, showing that incarceration did not create mental-health problems for which he was counseled.