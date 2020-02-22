Yakima County Superior Court Judge Michael McCarthy is being remembered by family and colleagues as a man of integrity who understood the law, as well as a man who loved his family.
McCarthy, who has been a judge in the county’s Superior and District courts for nearly 20 years, died early Friday morning after a battle with bladder cancer. He was 65.
“His legal intellect was beyond reproach,” said Judge Ruth Reukauf, who first worked with McCarthy when they were both deputy prosecuting attorneys in Yakima County, and would later administer the oath of office to him when he became a Superior Court judge. “His loyalty to his Boston roots and his dedication to his wife and children were ever present. Our legal community has suffered a huge loss today.”
Judge David Elofson, the court’s presiding judge, announced McCarthy’s death at the start of the day’s proceedings in the jail courtroom, leaving attorneys in stunned silence for a moment.
During his tenure on the bench, McCarthy handled several high-profile cases, including the trial of a man accused of brutally killing two check-cashing store employees. Those who have argued cases before him recalled McCarthy as having an excellent command of the law and treating those who came before him with fairness.
“No one ever complained that he was not a fair judge,” recalled Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, who knew McCarthy since 1991 when they were both deputy prosecutors. “I’m going to miss him.”
A Massachusetts native, McCarthy earned his law degree at Boston University’s law school in 1979 and worked in a women’s program in Everett as part of the Volunteers in Service to America program, Reukauf said. In 1980, McCarthy was hired as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Yakima County, a position he held until 1988, when he spent a year in Boston as an assistant bar counsel, disciplining judges and lawyers.
He then returned to Yakima and resumed his duties as a prosecutor and part-time municipal court judge in Union Gap.
During his time as a prosecutor, McCarthy was presented with an honorary gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America for prosecuting a man who was selling bootleg albums at the Central Washington State Fair. The record hung on the wall of his Superior Court chambers, along with a picture of Fenway Park, where the Boston Red Sox play.
In February 2001, county officials appointed McCarthy to the county’s District Court, replacing Judge George Colby, who had resigned as part of a settlement deal with the state Commission on Judicial Conduct over charges of violating ethics rules.
Attorney Bill Pickett of Yakima, past president of the Washington State Bar Association, recalled a case he had in District Court where McCarthy ordered a pair of dogs euthanized. Pickett successfully overturned the ruling in Superior Court but said he always respected McCarthy’s reasoning in his rulings.
“He didn’t waffle,” Pickett said. “You appreciate a jurist who makes a decision and sticks by it.”
He said the community has suffered a loss with McCarthy’s death.
In 2007, then-Gov. Christine Gregoire appointed McCarthy to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court created when Judge James Hutton left to serve as a U.S. magistrate judge.
Among the trials McCarthy presided over from the Superior Court bench were the murder trial of Manuel Enrique Verduzco, who authorities said shot two Money Tree employees in 2016 as they prepared to open the store for business, and Richard Eugene Yallup, who was found guilty of multiple charges, including holding a Granger-area family hostage in their home following a police chase.
While serving as a judge, McCarthy also taught law and criminal justice classes at Heritage University near Toppenish, his wife, Christina, said.
“He really enjoyed his time as an adjunct professor at Heritage,” Christina McCarthy said, even though he would sometimes grumble about the drive down to the Lower Valley. McCarthy, she said, would pepper his lessons with his own experiences as a prosecutor or judge, as well as his own knowledge of the law, giving the students more than a textbook approach to the subject.
McCarthy learned he had cancer in July, a month after concluding trial and as he was preparing for another. In an October interview, McCarthy said he had been suffering back pain previously, but it was when he couldn’t keep track of prospective jurors’ numbers that he realized there was a serious health problem.
He called a mistrial, and after being diagnosed with cancer he began treatment. For a while, McCarthy was able to return to a two-day work week handling civil cases. But he champed at the bit.
“I wish I could go back to the way it used to be,” McCarthy said in the interview in his court chambers. “I worked every day, I had trials, dissolutions and family law trials.”
Brusic, who is the godfather of one of McCarthy’s children, said he and Elofson, Reukauf and Judge Richard Bartheld visited McCarthy a couple days before he died. Brusic said he used the occasion to once again chide McCarthy for his “liberal Boston politics.”
“He was watching CNN in his hospital bed, and I said, “Michael, you’re watching CNN! For the love of God, we have to turn that to Fox News!” Brusic recalled. “He smiled. I got a rise out of him.”
Brusic said when McCarthy had to chastise someone, he did it professionally, and five minutes later he would be joking with the person.
Christina McCarthy said McCarthy was a devoted husband and father, as well as “a man of integrity” and compassion.
She said the family is asking people to donate money to Heritage University in lieu of flowers.