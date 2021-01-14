YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County’s newest Superior Court judge quietly started his tenure Monday.
Judge Jeff Swan signed his oath of office as a judge in an informal ceremony Monday, said Court Administrator Jessica Humphreys.
Swan was elected in November, unseating Judge Douglas Federspiel. Prior to his election, Swan was the senior supervising attorney with the Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel, which provides court-appointed attorneys for defendants who cannot pay for one.
Traditionally, swearing in a judge is a more elaborate affair attended by the judge’s new colleagues on the bench and where he or she ceremonially puts on a judge’s black robe.
Coronavirus restrictions have postponed the robing ceremony, which Humphreys said will be performed at a later date for Swan and Judge Elisabeth Tutsch, who was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in April to fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge Michael McCarthy. Tutsch defeated Bronson Faul in the November general election.