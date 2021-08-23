A visiting judge on Monday denied Yakima City Councilwoman Soneya Lund's request to extend her temporary protection order against Councilman Jason White, whom Lund claimed had harassed her.
Lund testified by video, saying she believed a man acting on White's behalf — or spurred by White's rhetoric — confronted her last month in the parking lot outside a salon she owns. White has denied the claims. Benton County District Judge Terry Tanner, having heard Lund's testimony and having seen several pages of White's social media comments about her, did not believe White's actions constituted harassment.
"She testified that the person who came up to her on July 7 said, 'Jason says hi,'" Tanner said. "There's no evidence of any kind that Jason — Mr. White, excuse me — ordered or asked this person or even did anything to incite this person. It seems like Mr. White is doing what a councilman does, in commenting on city business."
The temporary protection order, issued July 19 by Yakima County District Judge Kevin M. Roy, was terminated immediately upon Tanner's denial. Roy had removed himself from the case because, as a local resident, he was familiar with both parties because of what he's read in the newspaper. That led to a three-week delay, effectively extending the two-week order to five weeks before the hearing was held Monday.
Lund and White have been at odds publicly for more than a year. Lund was part of a 5-2 council majority that voted to censure White for encouraging people to disregard public health advice about COVID-19 and making disparaging social media remarks about LGBTQ people in April 2020. White stopped attending council meetings a couple of months later but has remained in the public eye, using his Facebook account to cheer on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and sharing COVID-19 misinformation.
At the end of the July 6 meeting, the first in which White participated since June 2020, he directed a series of unsubstantiated personal attacks and accusations at Lund, moving to censure her. White’s motion died for lack of a second, but Lund said she was intimidated by his supporters in the room.
"There was a violent kind of vibe going on, implied violence," she testified Monday. "Just kind of between Jason and his people that were there. I felt very attacked. I felt unsafe."
The next day is when Lund says she was approached outside her workplace. That led her to seek the protection order, she said.
"I need to be able to live my life. I have a 5-year-old son," Lund told the court. "I'm terrified. I have cameras up everywhere now. This is not how people should live."
In remarks leading up his denial of the protection order, Tanner repeated the phrase "violent vibe" and said none of White's online comments about Lund reached the level of harassment. Lacking evidence that White was connected to the man Lund said confronted her, the case amounted to one City Council member sharing opinions about another City Council member, Tanner said.
"They're council members," said the judge, a former Richland City Council member himself. "There's something called the freedom of speech. Especially when you have two council members."
Tanner did not let White leave entirely unscathed, however.
"Mr. White, if you be a jerk to people, you end up in court," he told White. "There's no statute against being a jerk — I'm not saying you are a jerk, but sometimes people do things that are pretty jerky. And people don't like that; you're going to end up in court. Whether you committed harassment, I don't think you did."