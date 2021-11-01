A Yakima County Superior Court judge has denied a retrial for Evaristo Salas, who says he was wrongfully convicted of murder in the 1995 shooting death of Jose Arreola in Sunnyside.
His attorney, Laura Shaver, says Salas deserves a new trial because evidence that would have helped his case was withheld from his defense attorney.
Judge David Elofson disagreed during a Thursday hearing, and denied Shaver’s motion seeking a new trial. Elofson’s denial came a month after he rejected Shaver’s request to question under oath the lead investigator in the case, former Sunnyside Police Sgt. Jim Rivard. His denial of a retrial was based on his reasoning for denying questioning Rivard.
Shaver said she plans to appeal Elofson’s decision.
Salas’ conviction was based on the testimony of a police informant and Arreola’s girlfriend, Ofelia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez), who was there when he was shot.
Arreola was sitting in Cortez’ minitruck outside her apartment on Saul Road when he was shot on a November evening in 1995.
Cortez said she had just exited the truck with their infant child when the shooter walked up and fired two shots into Arreola’s head.
The minitruck was placed under a police hold at a towing company but Cortez was able to get it out three days later. She had it cleaned and sold it.
Shaver said an incident report requesting Cortez be charged with rendering criminal assistance for removing the truck from evidence before it was processed wasn’t presented to defense attorney George Trejo, who represented Salas about 25 years ago.
Police reports saying Cortez lied about how she removed the truck from the towing company also weren’t presented, Shaver said.
The towing company owner said Cortez told him police said it was OK to pick up the truck. No police officer had authorized its release, according to police reports.
Last month Elofson questioned whether that information was new evidence and asked how it warranted questioning Rivard.
“She was never charged, was she?” he asked in last month’s hearing.
Shaver also pointed out how the informant, Bill Bruhn, recanted his testimony against Salas, saying he was coached by Rivard on what to say at trial.
Elofson questioned Bruhn's credibility.
Salas became a suspect six months after Arreola was killed and the case had gone cold. Salas, 15 at the time, was tried as an adult and sentenced just days after his 16th birthday.
Bruhn initially testified he overheard Salas bragging about killing Arreola in town.
Rivard said he took a Polaroid photo of Salas one day while Salas was being questioned by a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy on another matter at the police station, according to his reports.
Rivard said he returned to his office and Bruhn, who happened to be there, identified Salas from the photo as the one who bragged about the killing, his reports said.
There are other issues in the case Shaver has highlighted, such as a handwritten note believed to have been authored by Rivard saying Cortez would be willing to undergo hypnosis if it would help.
She had unsuccessfully reviewed several photo lineups of possible suspects over a period of months before identifying Salas.
Arreola’s mother said in a post-conviction declaration that Cortez did undergo hypnosis the day she identified Salas.
Testimony based on hypnosis isn’t allowed in Washington state because hypnosis can introduce false memories.
Elofson said there’s no evidence proving Cortez did undergo hypnosis.
