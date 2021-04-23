Anthony Gregory Mallory’s murder trial will stay in Yakima County, a judge ruled Friday.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock rejected defense attorney Kenneth Therrien’s motion to move the trial. Therrien said intense media coverage of the crime, including Mallory’s first trial that ended in mistrial last month, could taint the jury.
“I think some of those media accounts are inflammatory regarding what was said, recounting witness testimony from their perspective,” Therrien said.
Therrien also said at least 25 of the potential jurors who were interviewed said they had seen some of the coverage of the trial.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said the coverage of the trial was not inflammatory, as it did not comment on the credibility of any witness or the evidence.
“The newspaper is doing its job,” Chen said. “It would be normal for them to cover this.”
He said the court and the attorneys carefully questioned jurors about their media exposure, and eliminated some who said they had formed an opinion based on what they heard and kept others who said they could remain fair and impartial.
Mallory, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael G. Ochoa in August 2018.
In his opening statement, Chen told the jurors that evidence will show that Mallory attacked Ochoa without provocation as Ochoa was looking for a trailer he lent a resident in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street.
Therrien, in his opening statement, told jurors that the evidence will show that Ochoa was the aggressor, and that Mallory stabbed him in the neck in self-defense.
