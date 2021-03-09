Anthony Gregory Mallory’s murder trial has ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors are preparing to take the case to court again.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock declared the case a mistrial Tuesday after investigating reports that a juror had brought information obtained from outside the trial into jury deliberations, which began Monday afternoon, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Jurors are only allowed to use what they heard and saw in court in their deliberations, and are prohibited from doing their own investigation and research on the case or the law, a warning that Harthcock gave jurors every day of the trial.
Brusic declined to discuss the specifics of what happened with the jury, noting he did not want to jeopardize the ability to seat an impartial jury in the second trial.
“It’s very frustrating,” Brusic said. “Sometimes it happens, and we have to deal with it.”
Harthcock declared the mistrial after an investigation by the court, which was necessary to protect the rights of both Mallory and the state in the case, Brusic said.
A mistrial does not trigger double jeopardy, which means prosecutors can bring the case to trial again.
“We are aggressively going to pursue the case, as we have done,” Brusic said. “We are moving in that direction.”
Kenneth Therrien, Mallory's attorney, said his client was disappointed, as he wanted to have the case resolved, but he anticipates it will be rescheduled.
"We just tried it, so everybody is familiar with the case, so it would be nice to get it done in the next two months," Therrien said.
He said the courts are working through a backlog of cases due to the pandemic, which could affect when a retrial takes place.
Therrien said having a juror ignore the court's instructions is a "rare occurrence," but said it demonstrates why the rules are in place to ensure a fair trial.
"Unless someone finds a better way, I would rather have fellow citizens come in and decide the guilt or innocence of my client," Therrien said.
Mallory, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018.
Mallory is accused of stabbing Ochoa, a 55-year-old handyman, in the neck Aug. 18, 2018, outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street. Ochoa was in the area looking for a trailer he had lent to a family that had been evicted.
Ochoa was taken first to Astria Regional Medical Center and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died Aug. 24, 2018. An autopsy determined he died from the stab wound, which pierced his carotid artery, and the death was ruled a homicide.
During the trial, Ochoa’s girlfriend said that Ochoa was writing his number on cards to leave with neighbors when Mallory stabbed him in the neck without provocation, and then ran off as she and other bystanders went to Ochoa’s aid.
Other witnesses who spoke with Ochoa before the attack said he did not appear angry about the missing trailer.
But Mallory testified that he stabbed Ochoa in self-defense because he feared Ochoa was going to attack him. He said he felt threatened because Ochoa used an obscenity when he asked Mallory if he knew where the people who had the trailer went, and then took a step toward Mallory and asked him if he wanted to be “threatened” some more after Mallory objected to the foul language.
Mallory has been in the Yakima County jail since his arrest in August 2018.