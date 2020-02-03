A federal judge has pared back some of the charges in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson recently denied the city’s request to issue a summary judgment in the city’s favor, while at the same time rejecting Mark Peterson’s claims that his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated when the city filed charges against him for denying a fire inspector access to his West Yakima Avenue furniture store.
Now, the case will move forward with Peterson’s claims that former City Manager Tony O’Rourke and others conspired to violate his First Amendment rights and maliciously prosecuted him.
Mark Peterson’s attorney and the lawyer representing the city both said the ruling represented victories of sorts for them.
“Overall, this is a win,” said Casey Bruner, Peterson’s attorney. “Mr. Peterson is looking forward to having this case tried by a jury.”
“We got more of what we wanted than they did,” said Robert L. Christie, who is representing the city and other defendants in the case. “It is clearly a partial win.”
Mark Peterson initially filed a lawsuit in Yakima County Superior Court in 2017 against the city, O’Rourke, former Deputy Fire Chief Mark Sopitch and Fire Code Inspector Anthony Doan, alleging that a claim of fire-code violations at Mark Peterson’s H&H Furniture were motivated by his opposition to a downtown master plan that included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza.
Voters and the Yakima City Council turned down the plaza project in 2018.
The case was subsequently transferred to U.S. District Court.
Mark Peterson alleged in his lawsuit that shortly after he and other business owners criticized the city’s downtown plans in 2013 that Doan inspected his building, found that the basement showroom’s ceiling violated fire codes, and ordered it fixed within 90 days.
In court papers, Mark Peterson said the ceiling issue was brought up in a 2002 fire inspection, but subsequent inspectors did not cite any violations.
Sopitch, Doan’s supervisor, upheld Doan’s findings in his report, court documents said.
Doan tried to conduct follow-up inspections of the property but was told that Peterson was not present, and he would have to reschedule when Peterson was there, court documents said.
That led to the city filing charges that Mark Peterson refused entry to building inspectors, a charge that prosecutors ultimately dropped “in the interest of justice” because Doan did not specify the scope of the inspection he sought to perform, court records said.
Prosecutors said he would need the owner’s permission only if he were inspecting parts of the building that were not public spaces.
But Mark Peterson said that before the charge was dismissed, he was offered a deal in which if he pleaded guilty, he would have to pay a fine and spend a night in jail, which he rejected, according to court documents.
Civil lawsuit
Attorneys for the city and the officials sought to have the civil case dismissed on grounds that the city and the officials were immune from legal liability, and the claims of constitutional rights violations were not supported by law.
In her ruling, Peterson found that there was enough evidence of interference with Mark Peterson’s free-speech rights to warrant further examination at a trial. She found that Mark Peterson’s opposition to the downtown plans constituted protected speech.
“The threat of criminal penalties, in addition to the threat of jail time, for a business owner who has cultivated a public presence in a relatively small community is a severe consequence that would naturally chill the average person from continuing to express opposition to city initiatives,” Peterson wrote in her 57-page ruling.
Likewise, she said the malicious prosecution and conspiracy issues should go to trial because Mark Peterson presented evidence of O’Rourke’s involvement in the case and coordinating with the other officials in pursuing the matter, as well as the fact that Mark Peterson’s criminal case was dismissed in his favor.
But she denied Mark Peterson’s request that she summarily find that his right to due process under the 14th Amendment was violated and he was punished for exercising his Fourth Amendment right by not allowing Doan to inspect the building when he was not there. The judge found that the record shows O’Rourke directed officials to obtain a warrant to conduct the inspection, and that there was no specific case law that said they couldn’t pursue the charge.
Likewise, she ruled that the city officials had qualified immunity that barred a claim under the 14th Amendment, and that Mark Peterson could challenge the misconduct as a First Amendment claim.