Jordan Everett Stevens, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama reservation, wants a retrial.
One of his defense attorneys, Robin Emmans, says a mixup in her anxiety and depression medications hindered her performance at trial, according to a motion filed last month in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Minthorn, 25, of Toppenish was shot to death in a remote area of the reservation north of Brownstown on May 3, 2019.
Witnesses said Stevens shot Minthorn because she had talked to FBI agents about a previous incident in which he was involved.
A jury found Stevens guilty June 10.
The team of Emmans, Ulvar Klein and Karla Kane Hudson defended Stevens.
Emmans reported not feeling well during the trial, the motion said.
Now, Emmans claims she suffered anxiety and a panic attack during the trial because of a mix-up in her medications and that it hindered her cross examination of lead investigator Clinton Barefoot, the motion said.
During cross examination, Barefoot said that Stevens had killed Minthorn and asserted he also killed witnesses. Emmans didn’t hear Barefoot, but Klein did and objected, the motion said.
The court then recessed early.
Emmans “became confused, lost the thread of cross-examination at times and ultimately was staring at notes blankly when the court finally called for an early recess ...,” the motion said.
Barefoot’s comments alone were grounds for a retrial, the motion said.
Instead, the defense sought corrective instruction, meaning the court struck the comments and instructed the jury to do the same.
Emmans said she learned of the medication mix-up in July, and that her mental health nurse practitioner confirmed it was the cause of her feeling unwell during the trial, the motion said.
A letter from the nurse practitioner is included in the motion.
Defense attorneys said they would have sought a new trial at the time had they known about the medication mix-up, the motion said.
Prosecutor Ben Seal disagreed in his response to the motion.
Anxiety, depression and medication mix-up alone aren’t grounds for a retrial, he said in the response.
Seal said Emmans effectively questioned Barefoot, probing his connections to a witness, reasons for unrecorded phone calls with that witness and other aspects of his investigation.
“In this case, defense counsel’s performance at trial was effective. Ms. Emmans skillfully cross-examined agent Barefoot using multiple themes. She challenged agent Barefoot’s report writing and record making,” the response said.
