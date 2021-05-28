Jacob Ozuna was killed at the Yakima County jail in December 2018 because he violated one of his street gang’s cardinal rules, a prosecutor told jurors Friday.
Felipe Luis Jr. and two other men beat Ozuna to death to enforce a Norteño gang rule barring members from killing each other without authorization, Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said in his opening statement at Luis’ murder trial.
When someone breaks the gang's code, "the Norteños handle it within their own organization, their own family, whatever you call it,” Chen told jurors.
But Luis’ attorney told jurors that there’s no evidence suggesting that Luis or the others intended to kill Ozuna or that it was a gang-related attack, just “speculation and conjecture.”
“This case will test your commitment to your oath,” Rick Smith told jurors in his opening statement. “Hold the state to a presumption of innocence and proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Luis, 21, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Ozuna, 36, on Dec. 9, 2018, in the jail’s Norteño gang housing unit, and prosecutors are also seeking a gang enhancement. If convicted on that count, Luis faces a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
Ozuna, 36, was in jail awaiting trial in the death of Dario Alvarado outside a Winaway Road home near Toppenish in May 2018 when he was killed.
Chen told jurors they will see security camera footage of the attack, which happened shortly after a corrections officer made an hourly check on the unit, as Luis and two others surround and attack Ozuna, who tried to escape but was “hunted down” by the three before he was punched and kicked into unconsciousness on the second-floor tier of the housing unit.
“Even though he was unconscious, they continued to drag (Ozuna) down the steps, hitting the steps one by one as they went down the steps,” Chen said, slapping his hands together to punctuate his words.
Court documents say the attack continued when the men noticed Ozuna’s arm moving.
Corrections Office Brian Thomson testified that night he and another officer had completed a “walk-through” of the Norteño and three other housing units around 11:42 p.m. Dec. 9, and after finishing paperwork, he saw through a window into the pod a body on the floor and inmates standing around it.
At that point, Thomson said he called for backup, summoning all available corrections officers to the pod to address the situation.
On cross-examination, Thomson said there was a monitor on the duty desk that showed views in the four housing units, but that has since been moved to a different location on the floor where one officer is assigned to monitor it continuously.
Thomson, who was operating the door controls during the walk-through, said none of the inmates told the officer going through that there was any trouble brewing or anyone was in danger.
In his opening statement, Smith noted that Ozuna voluntarily chose to go into the Norteño gang unit at the jail.
Smith presented testimony from another corrections officer, Luis Silva, who said that Ozuna instigated a fight with another gang member in the unit less than three months earlier.
Friday’s proceedings mark the end of the first of three weeks set aside for the trial before Judge Kevin Naught.
Of the other two defendants in the case, Julian Luis Gonzalez, 23, of Toppenish entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison in March. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find them guilty.
The other defendant, Deryk Alexander Donato, 27, of White Swan, is undergoing a mental competency review after he reported hearing voices telling him what to do, including to not trust his lawyer.