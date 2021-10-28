Deryk Alexander Donato’s attorney questioned one of the underlying arguments in the state’s murder case during the gang member's trial Thursday.
Attorney Scott Bruns raised the question of whether anyone proved that Jacob Ozuna, whom Donato is accused of beating to death in the Yakima County jail, had killed another gang member and thus violated a tenet of the Norteño gang organization.
Donato, 28, is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Ozuna’s death in December 2018 following a brutal attack that lasted more than 13 minutes and was captured on surveillance video.
Bruns raised his question as Yakima police Sgt. Ilifonso Garcia gave jurors an overview of Norteño street gangs and how authorities identify people as gang members. Garcia, who worked on YPD’s gang unit, also told jurors that gang members are expected to follow the “14 bonds,” the governing rules for the gang and its subsets.
One of the rules, Garcia said, is to not kill or harm other gang members without authorization by leadership, an offense that could be punished by death.
Prosecutors have maintained that Ozuna, 36, was fatally attacked by Donato and the others Dec. 9, 2018, because he had reportedly shot a fellow Norteño, Dario Alvarado III, to death near Toppenish earlier that year.
Garcia told jurors that Ozuna, Alvarado, Donato and his two accomplices, Julian Luis Gonzalez and Felipe Luis Jr., all met the state’s criteria for documented gang members and were part of Norteño street gangs.
On cross examination, Bruns asked Garcia if, since Alvarado was a documented gang member, that it was law enforcement’s theory that Ozuna breached the gang rules.
“It can be,” Garcia replied.
“But Mr. Ozuna’s alleged homicide was never proven,” Bruns said.
Ozuna was killed before he could be tried for Alvarado’s murder. The charge was dismissed without prejudice because of his death, according to court documents.
Jurors were taken out of the courtroom as Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen argued that Bruns’ statement was irrelevant.
“It is going to be confusing to the jury, and it is going to open up a can of worms,” Chen said.
But Bruns said he was trying to show what he thought was an “incredibly tenuous and attenuated” argument.
Judge Kevin Naught agreed to allow Garcia to answer Bruns’ question, noting that the defense can put its own theories on the case forward.
When the jurors returned, Garcia answered Bruns’ question and said that Ozuna’s murder charge was never proven in court.
When questioned again by Chen, Garcia said that being suspected of a gang crime would count toward documenting someone’s membership in a gang, and the unresolved state of Ozuna’s case did not change his determination that all the parties were documented gang members.
The case is reaching the end of its second of its three scheduled weeks.
Donato is the last of the three charged in Ozuna’s death to go to trial.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
In June, jurors found Luis, 22, guilty of first-degree manslaughter, rejecting murder charges, and he was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
