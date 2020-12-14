Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old Wapato man Sunday night.
Wapato police and deputies responded to the call about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of S. Tieton Ave. in Wapato and found the victim, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Officers began performing CPR on the man until arriving medics took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
His identity is being withheld until family is notified. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.