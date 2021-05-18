Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said no criminal charges will be pursued against a Yakima police sergeant who fired at a vehicle that hit him and another officer earlier this year.
Brusic said he’s reviewed a report from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit and determined that Sgt. Mike Henne was justified when he fired at the pickup truck that hit him and Sgt. Mark Grow on Jan. 5 at the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Street. The two officers were injured in the incident.
While he has yet to write a formal response, Brusic said he’s notified YPD Chief Matt Murray of his finding.
Murray said Tuesday that YPD’s own administrative investigation of the incident found that no department policies were violated.
The special investigations unit, which consists of detectives from police agencies around the Valley, conduct independent investigations of officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
Henne and Grow were among the YPD officers who went to the store after a witness spotted a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that had been reported stolen in a Wapato robbery, according to court documents.
Officers found the truck in the parking lot with Salvador Muñoz-Gonzalez, 44, in the driver’s seat, and another man in the passenger seat, the documents said. When officers ordered the men to get out of the truck, Muñoz-Gonzalez sped off, striking the side of a YPD patrol vehicle and running over Henne and Grow, according to court documents.
Henne fired a single shot at the truck as it sped away, court documents said. Both he and Grow were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with broken legs. Henne has returned to duty, while Grow is recovering and is expected to return to full duty soon, Murray said.
Police pursued the truck into Terrace Heights, with speeds reaching 100 mph before the truck crashed on Roza Hill Drive near the Terrace Heights Landfill, court documents said.
Muñoz-Gonzalez was booked into the Yakima County jail, where he is being held on two counts of first-degree assault and one account each of first-degree robbery and eluding police. His bail was set at $250,000.
His passenger was questioned and released, according to court documents.