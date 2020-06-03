The death early Wednesday of a 33-year-old woman Yakima police took into protective custody is being probed by a special investigations unit as a possible homicide.
A homicide investigation is standard procedure in such cases, said David Johnson, commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
Tiffany Alex Eubanks, who was African American, died early Wednesday morning at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. Police had taken her there Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a citizens-assist call in the 100 block of East Yakima Avenue, where Eubanks had been reportedly walking in and out of traffic.
Police responded to assist paramedics who were attempting to treat Eubanks. She became combative while being treated, tipping over a gurney, the release said.
Police then handcuffed her and placed her in protective custody, fearing she could injure herself.
Johnson said ambulances typically will not take a handcuffed person unless an officer rides along.
Eubanks, who was from Oak Harbor, didn’t appear to be injured or in need of immediate medical attention, Johnson said.
“They just needed to transport her to the hospital and the decision was made at that time to transfer her in the patrol car,” he said.
Eubanks began experiencing a medical crisis in the back of the patrol car and was unresponsive when police arrived at the hospital. She was taken inside, where CPR was performed, police said.
Eubanks died about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital.
Chief Matthew Murray handed the investigation over to the special investigations unit about 7 p.m. Tuesday. The special unit is an interagency team that investigates in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.
Murray also requested the Yakima Police Department’s Professional Standards Office initiate an internal investigation to determine whether the officers acted in accordance with department policies.
“Incidents like this one are incredibly tragic and rare, and thus concerning. I have many questions but can assure the community that the independent SVIU investigation will be transparent and available to the public and that I will share the results of any internal investigation as well,” Murray said in the police department news release.
Investigating Eubanks’ death as a homicide allows authorities to secure warrants for video, records and other information, Johnson said.
The process is no different than investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident, whether the cause was accidental or negligent, he said.
“It’s to get the records and warrants and so forth to get the investigation going,” said Johnson, a captain with the Toppenish Police Department.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Johnson at 509-314-8165.