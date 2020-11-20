One of the 14 inmates who broke out of the Yakima County jail in March will spend slightly more than two years in prison.
Ruben Trey Salinas III, 22, of Zillah was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in federal prison. Salinas pleaded guilty in August to escaping federal custody. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in early March, and U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian ordered both 27-month sentences to run concurrently.
Salinas was awaiting sentencing on the firearms charge when inmates in the 57-bed housing unit he was in began rioting.
Jail reports of the March 23 incident said an inmate refused to return to his assigned bunk, and other inmates used furniture to break open a fire door in the unit.
Thirteen men clambered over the jail’s fence and ran off. They later cited fear of coronavirus as their reason for breaking out of jail.
Eight inmates, including Salinas, were apprehended shortly after the breakout, while the remaining six were taken into custody by the end of that week, according to court documents.
Wednesday’s sentencing brings the number convicted for their roles in the escape to eight. Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval was convicted earlier in federal court, while Andrew Derrick Wolfley, Scott Fidencio Lopez, Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas, Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff and Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez entered guilty pleas in Yakima County Superior Court. Of those, Amezcua-Hernandez is awaiting sentencing.
The other suspects, Miguel Chavez-Amezcua, Neftali Serrano, Elutreio Prieto Jr., Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, Miguel Angel Guerrero-Aguilar and Jason Michael Walker, are awaiting trial.