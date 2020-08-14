An inmate who was involved in two riots at the Yakima County jail will go to prison for slightly more than three years.
Jovanni B. Collazo-Moreno, 22, pleaded guilty in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday to two counts each of prison riot and custodial assault in connection with jailhouse fights Oct. 31 and Nov. 9. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of disarming a law enforcement officer, possessing a weapon in jail and second-degree malicious mischief. They also agreed to a sentence that was three months below the minimum sentence on the sentencing range.
Collazo-Moreno sentenced to 40 months on three of the four counts, with 12 months for one of the prison riot sentences. Judge David Elofson ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.
Collazo-Moreno was among five inmates who attacked two corrections officers Oct. 31 at the North Front Street jail.
A corrections officer was completing a head-count in a fourth-floor housing unit when one of the inmates refused to allow the officer inside his cell, according to court documents. The inmate, Hector Manuel Hernandez, punched the officer in the head, and four other inmates, including Collazo-Moreno, attacked him, court documents said.
During the fight, the officer’s stun gun fell out of its holster, and one of the inmates unsuccessfully fired it at other officers who responded to the fight, court documents said. The inmates also attacked a second officer during the melee, which ended after officers subdued the inmates, court documents said.
Collazo-Moreno was sprayed with pepper mace during the fight, court documents said.
Prosecutors read a statement from one of the officers, in which he said the attack was his and his family’s “worst nightmare.”
Elofson told Collazo-Moreno to think about the anxiety he caused the officers’ families, reminding him that the officers are there to protect the inmates.
“Do you have family? Imagine how they would feel if you got hurt,” Elofson said. “That’s how their family feels.”
In the Nov. 9 incident, Collazo-Moreno, Hernandez and two other inmates attacked another inmate with homemade knives, court documents stated.
Hernandez, 28, who was also involved in the Nov. 9 attack, was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to prison riot, custodial assault, second-degree malicious mischief and unrelated counts of methamphetamine possession and unlawful firearms possession. He also entered an Alford plea to first-degree robbery for an unrelated incident.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury to find them guilty.
Jesus Sanchez-Hernandez, 20, who was charged in the Oct. 31 attack, was sentenced to a year in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to prison riot and two counts of custodial assault.
Guadalupe Gutierrez, 34, who was also charged in both incidents, is awaiting trial.
Pedro Solis, 20, who only charged in the November attack, is also awaiting trial.