YAKIMA, Wash. — Tyrone Adam Mulvaney was within 10 days of being released from the Yakima County jail when prosecutors say he and 13 other inmates busted out in late March.
On Tuesday, Mulvaney was sentenced to 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree escape for his role in the March 23 breakout from the North Front Street jail.
The sentence was less than the minimum 5-year sentence under the state’s sentencing guidelines. In court documents, it said prosecutors and Mulvaney’s attorneys agreed that going shorter than the minimum was in the interests of justice.
“In this period of time, we had a good case, but we also didn’t want him to languish in the county jail until the trial,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said. “Though he got a small break, in our opinion, it was worth it.”
Jury trials have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak to comply with social-distancing rules.
Mulvaney was one of 14 inmates who broke out of the jail March 23, following a riot that was triggered when an inmate refused to go back to his assigned bunk in an annex housing unit. After forcing outnumbered corrections officers out of the unit, inmates used a table to batter open a fire-escape door.
Eight of the inmates were apprehended within 15 minutes of the jail break, while Mulvaney was arrested two days later at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Yakima Avenue.
Sherry Lockman, a friend of Mulvaney, said in an earlier interview that Mulvaney was not in the group that forced the door open but took advantage of the opportunity to escape because he was afraid the coronavirus was spreading in the jail.
At the time, Mulvaney was being held for violating the terms of his release from a prior felony conviction and had 10 days left on his sentence, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said earlier.
He is the third inmate to be sentenced in the escape. Earlier this month, Scott Fidencio Lopez, 27, of Wapato was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree escape and an unrelated second-degree unlawful firearms charge, while Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff, 27, of Yakima was sentenced to 17 months after entering an Alford plea to second-degree escape and an unrelated stolen motor vehicle charge.