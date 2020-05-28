Federal immigration officials are now part of a manhunt along the US 97 corridor in Kittitas County.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Thursday announced they’ve joined the effort to find Jorge O. Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34. Alcantara-Gonzalez is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Ian Eckles, 41, of Kent, along with several burglary and theft cases.
Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies said they spotted him Tuesday near the Mineral Springs Campground. He’s been on the run from law enforcement since Saturday.
ICE announced they’ve joined the hunt because Alcantara-Gonzalez is a Mexican national in the country illegally and they’ve tried to deport him several times.
Law enforcement asks anyone who sees Alcantara-Gonzalez to call 911.