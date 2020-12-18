A Yakima County murder case from 1993 reached a conclusion this month, with the convicted murderer finishing his sentence and being deported to Mexico.
In 1998, Arturo Rodriguez-Rodriguez was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1993 shooting death of Felipe Ramirez Sr. and sentenced to 320 months in prison. In 2001, an immigration judge ordered Rodriguez-Rodriguez deported once he’d completed his sentence.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued an immigration detainer to Rodriguez-Rodriguez in 2017 while he was at the Washington State Correctional Center, a news release said.
He was released from the Monroe Corrections Complex on Nov. 17, transferred to ICE custody and housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center until his removal. He was flown to Mexico on a charter flight Dec. 8.