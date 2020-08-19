Yakima woman arrested in connection with husband's shooting death

Yakima police arrested a 41-year-old Yakima woman Wednesday in connection with the death of her husband.
The woman was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Seely said evidence at the scene and the woman’s statements led to the decision to arrest her.
Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of South 19th Avenue around 8 a.m. for a woman who told police she’d shot her husband, who was still breathing, Seely said. The man was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m., Seely said.
Police are not releasing the 51-year-old man’s name until family members are notified, Seely said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
The man’s death is the seventh homicide in Yakima, and the 25th in the county this year.