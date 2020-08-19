Yakima police: Woman shot, killed husband Wednesday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 51-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday morning by his wife, Yakima police say.
Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of South 19th Avenue around 8 a.m. for a woman who told police she'd shot her husband, who he was still breathing, said police Capt. Jay Seely. The man was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m., Seely said.
The man’s 41-year-old wife is being questioned at police headquarters by detectives, Seely said.
Police are not releasing the man’s name until family members are notified, Seely said.
His death is the seventh homicide in Yakima, and the 25th in the county this year.
This story will be updated.