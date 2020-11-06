Yakima police seeking information on suspect in March homicide

Yakima police are asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a March homicide.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jordan Anthony Gutierrez, 29, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, according to court documents.
Gutierrez is accused of shooting Tara Owen, 31, in an alley in the 1100 block of Folsom Avenue in Yakima March 7. Owen was killed by a single gunshot to the chest, according to court documents.
Video from the scene showed Owen with two men in the alley when she was shot, and the men then left in her vehicle, which was later found at Gardner Park, court records stated.
Gutierrez was identified as the shooter by witnesses and the surveillance footage, according to the court records.
The second man, Bill-Billy Wolftail, 37, was arrested March 17, and entered an Alford plea to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and was sentenced to 97 days in the Yakima County jail. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his innocence while conceding that a jury could have found them guilty based on the evidence.
Wolftail told detectives that Gutierrez said the gun accidentally went off, killing Owen, according to court documents.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said detectives are looking for information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Owen’s death was one of eight homicides in the city this year, and one of 29 in the county.