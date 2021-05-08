Yakima police say woman killed, man hospitalized after confronting couple stealing TV. Suspects arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old Yakima woman outside a South Fair Avenue home Saturday morning, Yakima police said.
Police were called around 2:36 a.m. to the 1100 block of South Fair Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. Officers found a man and a woman who had both been shot, and officers and medics did CPR and first aid on the woman, identified as Diana Calixtro, for 20 minutes before she died at the scene, Seely said.
The 27-year-old man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he is undergoing emergency surgery, Seely said.
Witnesses said there was a party at the house where a man and woman took a television from the home. When the victims confronted them, the man pulled out a gun and shot both of them, Seely said.
Police located the suspects in the area running barefoot, Seely said. Security cameras from a home in the 900 block of La Salle Street showed the suspects run through the area, with the man hiding something under a car in the driveway. That's where officers found a .45-caliber pistol.
Seely said a 32-year-old Wapato man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault for pointing the gun and activating its laser sight at a resident of the party house who confronted him after the shooting.
The 23-year-old Toppenish woman is being held on suspicion of second-degree theft for the television, Seely said.
The killing is the fifth in Yakima this year, and the 11th in the county. It is also the second in a week, following the stabbing death of Gaspar Garcia Villicana on May 1.