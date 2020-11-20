Yakima police say man killed in gang shooting near Hy's Mini Mart in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man was killed in what Yakima police are describing as a gang-related shooting Friday afternoon.
Police have identified a 15-year-old known gang member as the suspect, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. The victim was Marcos Ivan Mendoza-Guillen, who Seely said was also a known gang member.
The incident began at Hy’s Mini Mart, 1219 W. Lincoln Ave., around 3:30 p.m. when a group of three gang members entered the store. Mendoza-Guillen came in shortly afterward with his girlfriend, and a fight started, Seely said.
A store clerk got the group out of the store, where they got into two cars, with the victim following the three. At the intersection of Custer and West Lincoln avenues, Mendoza-Guillen got out of his car and started shooting at the others, and the suspect returned fire, hitting Mendoza-Guillen, Seely said.
Mendoza-Guillen's girlfriend drove him to a home in the 600 block of South 17th Avenue, where officers found him, Seely said. He was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Seely said security cameras at the store recorded the initial fight and the shooting.
Court records show that Mendoza-Guillen was a documented Sureño gang member and had prior convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing cocaine with intent to deliver in 2017 and possessing marijuana with intent to deliver in 2015.
The shooting is the ninth homicide in the city this year and the county’s 30th.