Yakima police: Man dead in stabbing, suspect in hospital

Yakima police said a 42-year-old Yakima man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, and a suspect has been hospitalized.
Police were called to the 1100 block of South 32nd Avenue at 12:08 a.m. for a fight in progress, police Capt. Jay Seely said. Someone told 911 dispatchers that they heard fighting in the upper unit of a duplex, Seely said.
Officers found blood smeared on the door when they arrived, and after forcing their way in found the victim, identified as Gaspar Garcia Villacana, dead in the hallway with multiple stab wounds, Seely said.
A neighbor told police there was a man in his backyard, and officers found a 44-year-old man stuck on a chain-link fence, Seely said. The man was also covered with blood, but had minor cuts to his hands, Seely said.
He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, but was heavily sedated when he became combative with hospital staff, Seely said. Police are recommending the man be charged with second-degree murder.
Seely said the men were the only people in the home at the time of the incident.
YPD’s Major Crime and Special Assault units are investigating, Seely said, and police used a drone to search for additional evidence, as well as a police dog.
The killing is the fourth homicide in Yakima this year, and the 10th in Yakima County.