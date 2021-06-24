Yakima police investigating fatal shooting in north Yakima mobile home park

Yakima police are investigating a homicide at an East N Street mobile home park Thursday.
YPD Capt. Jay Seely said a couple living at the Almost Sunshine RV Park, 218 E. N St., came home Thursday evening with seven children, ages 7 to 14. One of the girls found a man was in her bedroom, who had climbed in through the window, Seely said.
Seely said police dispatchers told the woman to get her children out of the trailer, while the male resident, 34, grabbed a gun and confronted the man. During a struggle, the gun went off and killed the intruder, Seely said. The 38-year-old man who died lived next door.
It is the seventh homicide in the city this year, and the 15th in the county.